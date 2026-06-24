Bitcoin Plunges Below $60,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Lose 3% In Brutal Crypto Sell-Off

Bitcoin dropped below $60,000 on Wednesday before a slight recovery amid a sell-off in semiconductor shares.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 107,733 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $433.38 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $113.8 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Tuesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $82.4 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include Audiera, Venice Token and Pump.fun.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa remains uncertain about Bitcoin’s next move but warns that losing the current support level could open the door to a decline toward $54,000.

Trader KillaXBT admits the bullish thesis may be failing but notes that market bottoms are typically marked by volatile, liquidity-hunting price action that shakes out traders. He suggests focusing on long-term Bitcoin accumulation and ignoring short-term noise.

Technically, $59,000 remains the key level. A break below that wick low would require a strong reclaim to restore a bullish outlook.

CoinBureau founder Nic Puckrin warns that Bitcoin is losing a major technical support zone after falling below its 200-week SMA and nearing the $60,000 level.

A weekly close below this area could signal further weakness and open the door to a decline toward $57,900, marking it to be a new cycle low.

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