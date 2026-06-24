Anthony Scaramucci Said 'Nobody Cares' About Bitcoin, But Now He 'Rides With Saylor': What Changed?

Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday reposted a Michael Saylor interview writing “I ride with @saylor $BTC,” reversing comments he made just days earlier when he called Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) an asset nobody cares about.

Scaramucci Called Bitcoin Apathetic Just Days Before Backing Saylor

Speaking on the All-In Markets podcast on Monday, the SkyBridge Capital founder had said Bitcoin is suffering from a severe lack of attention, pointing to declining Google search activity and weak retail interest.

Novogratz noted long-term holders now control a record 79% of supply while RSI sits at an all-time low, framing the setup as a potential bottom signal rather than a dead asset.

He told long-term holders to wait until March 2027 before getting concerned.

The Saylor Clip Scaramucci Shared Dates Back To June 5

The interview Scaramucci attached to his post on June 24, was originally recorded during a TradePMR livestream on June 5, where Saylor laid out his case that Bitcoin’s slide from $82,000 to the low $60,000s was a capital rotation into AI, not a verdict on Bitcoin itself.

Saylor pointed to roughly $400 billion in capital raised over six months by OpenAI, Google, and Space X, against just $4 billion in Bitcoin ETF outflows over the same stretch.

“It’s not a complicated reason why this is happening,” Saylor said in the clip.

“Every single investment bank on Wall Street is out there marketing the Anthropic deal, the OpenAI deal, the Google deal, the SpaceX deal, and everybody has got to come up with 400 billion dollars of cash,” he added.

He said banks are selling whatever looks liquid and stable, including Bitcoin, to fund demand for the new mega-IPOs.

Wall Street’s Bitcoin Faith Is Cracking Even Among Its Biggest Believers

Coatue founder Philippe Laffont added a separate angle on CNBC, saying he no longer knows what to think about Bitcoin now that mega-IPOs and stablecoins offer competing speculative outlets.

He said he would rather bet on space companies or AI labs quadrupling over the next decade than try to predict where Bitcoin lands in 10 years, calling Bitcoin belief “a bit like a cult” where investors are either fully in or fully out.

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