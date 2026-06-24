Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) Prime CEO Mike Higgins says institutional demand for digital assets is accelerating as Ripple Labs expands its prime brokerage, stablecoin, custody and payments infrastructure.

Integration Enabled To Expand Wallet Share

Speaking during a quarterly webinar on June 22 with Token Relations, Higgins said Ripple Prime’s revenue has grown more than threefold since Ripple acquired and integrated Hidden Road in 2025.

Higgins noted the business clears more than $3 trillion annually and serves more than 300 institutional clients.

"The integration has allowed us to scale counterparties and larger wallet share," Higgins added.

Higgins explained institutional investors need access to fragmented crypto markets through a single counterparty, like how prime brokers helped scale foreign exchange markets in the 1990s.

Ripple Prime allows institutions to trade across spot crypto, derivatives, perpetual swaps, futures, options, tokenized assets and traditional markets through a unified clearing and margining platform.

Higgins said institutions increasingly want one horizontal infrastructure layer instead of separate systems for equities, FX, derivatives and digital assets.

RLUSD And Stablecoins

Higgins highlighted Ripple’s dollar-backed stablecoin (CRYPTO: RLUSD) is becoming part of the firm’s settlement and collateral strategy. Stablecoins allow institutions to meet margin calls outside banking hours and reduce the "margin period of risk."

That, he said, can lower margin requirements and improve capital efficiency for trading firms.

"Stablecoins are the lead-in because if you’re not able to move collateral, then you can’t really trade or risk-manage on the weekend," Higgins quoted.

Ripple Prime has expanded integrations with EDX Markets, Coinbase Derivatives, Hyperliquid and Bullish.

What’s Next

Ripple Prime plans to add more venues, collateral types and tokenized assets.

Higgins believes tokenized money market funds, tokenized equities and on-chain collateral will be major areas of focus.

He also added the firm is watching regulatory progress in the U.S., including the GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act, as global regulators take cues from Washington.

"We believe anything of value is getting tokenized and moving on-chain," Higgins concluded.

Image: Shutterstock