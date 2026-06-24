Wall Street Meets Crypto: Tokenized Stock Trading Just Hit A Record

Market commentator The Kobeissi Letter spotlighted on Tuesday record-breaking tokenized stock volumes, with Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) crossing the $10 billion cumulative volume milestone for the first time.

Crypto Bros’ Appetite For Equities

Tokenized stock trading volume has already exceeded $6 billion this June across all blockchains, according to data from asset tokenization analytics platform rwa.xyz. This marked the highest monthly volume ever, and a 70% jump from last month.

Solana accounted for 66% share of the total volume, followed by BNB Chain (CRYPTO: BNB) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

“We are seeing historic growth in tokenized stock trading volumes,” Kobeissi Letter said.

Solana Leads The Way

The Kobeissi Letter noted that Solana’s cumulative transfer volume has crossed the $10 billion mark for the first time in history. They attributed this massive 180% surge over the last month to the “growing demand” for tokenized real-world asset products.

The total market value for all tokenized stocks stood at $1.54 billion as of this writing. The monthly active addresses have surged nearly 30% in a month, while the number of holders has risen 37% month-over-month.

Regulatory Clarity Awaits

That said, they will need the Clarity Act to pass to have a clearer legal position in the U.S. The legislation would define when a token qualifies as a security — the missing piece that allows tokens to function as shares.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SOL was exchanging hands at $69.35, up 0.59% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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