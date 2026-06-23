Leading cryptocurrencies cracked alongside stocks on Tuesday, after a sharp decline in chip-related stocks cast doubts on the sustainability of the AI rally.

Crypto Market Sinks Deeper

Bitcoin dropped below $62,000 amid heavy selling, while Ethereum bulls failed to defend the support at $1,700. XRP and Dogecoin recorded sharp declines as well.

Over $560 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with $490 million in bullish long positions wiped out, according to Coinglass data.

Roughly $350 million in Bitcoin longs were at risk of liquidation if the price dropped to $60,000.

Bitcoin’s open interest fell 1.39% over the last 24 hours. Whale and retail derivatives traders, meanwhile, bought the dip, adding more long exposure to BTC.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.15 trillion, following a decline of 1.63% from the previous day.

Stocks In Red After Chip Stocks Tumble

Stocks faced heavy sell-offs on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.87 points, or 0.09%, to close at 51,666.84. The S&P 500 slid 1.44% to end at 7,365.46, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite declined 2.21% to close at 25,587.04.

Why This Support Is Significant For BTC

Ali Martinez, a widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader, said that Bitcoin must hold the support at $60,587 to “maintain the current trend.”

Citing on-chain data, the analyst highlighted the $60,000–$63,000 range as one of the largest volume clusters, where over one million BTC changed hands.

Michaël van de Poppe, another well-known cryptocurrency commentator, stated that Ethereum is currently stuck in the middle and needs to break above $1,800 to “regain momentum.”

“If the markets break back into that range, it can move quickly to $2,500+,” Van De Poppe said. “Other than that, it’s very likely to see retests at $1,385 and/or $1,505.”

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