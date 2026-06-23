Bitcoin Hits $62,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide More Than 4% As Dollar Climbs To Multi-Month High

Bitcoin fell to $62,000 as a broader macro-driven sell-off swept through risk assets, with the U.S. dollar climbing to multi-month highs.

Investors are now focused on Thursday’s PCE inflation report, a key indicator for future Federal Reserve policy.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 137,225 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $649.88 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $68.2 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $66 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include DeXe, Audiera and Algorand.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Crypto analyst Kevin expects one final major Bitcoin correction between July and October, aligning with a broader bearish roadmap.

The projected decline would clear long-position liquidity, fulfill the bear flag’s measured move target, test key moving averages and the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level, potentially marking the cycle bottom before a recovery begins.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez identifies the $60,000–$63,000 range as Bitcoin’s most important support zone, with more than 1.3 million BTC transacted there, making it the largest on-chain volume cluster.

Holding above $60,587 would preserve the current trend, while a breakdown could expose downside targets near $46,700 and potentially $37,900, where significant historical buying activity occurred.

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