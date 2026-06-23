EXCLUSIVE: LM Funding Taps Bitcoin Mining Sites For New AI Infrastructure Push

The Bitcoin treasury and mining company said it is also marketing available power capacity at its Oklahoma and Mississippi facilities to qualified AI co-location and power hosting customers.

AI Infrastructure Expansion

LM Funding reports 26 megawatts of wholly owned operational power infrastructure, with average power costs of approximately $0.046 per kilowatt-hour.

Currently, 22 megawatts support Bitcoin mining, but all or part of this capacity can be redirected to AI-HPC deployment.

The company said it is marketing up to 10 megawatts of available capacity and is evaluating modular and containerized data center systems for GPU workloads.

It is also in discussions with its Oklahoma power provider regarding a potential 10- to 50-megawatt capacity expansion, pending load studies and related assessments.

Revenue Opportunity And Bitcoin Holdings

LM Funding estimates a potential annual revenue opportunity of $800,000 to $2 million per megawatt.

At its current 26-megawatt capacity, a full AI buildout could generate $20 million to $50 million in annual revenue, though this would require additional debt or capital markets funding.

As of May 31, 2026, LM Funding held 322.7 Bitcoin valued at approximately $23.8 million and produced 9.8 Bitcoin from mining operations in May.

Executive Commentary

Chairman and CEO Bruce Rodgers stated that the company’s owned power, low costs, operational infrastructure, and growth capacity position it to meet AI compute demand.

"Our Bitcoin treasury is real, it is liquid, and at current prices it is worth multiples of our stock price. What we are building toward in HPC — owning the infrastructure, operating it ourselves, delivering compute from our own facilities — is a tremendous opportunity. The market has already begun to re-rate companies that made this transition credibly, and we intend to be one of them," commented Rodgers.

President Ryan Duran noted that the initial AI GPU deployment in Oklahoma will provide operating data, while CFO Richard Russell highlighted that the Bitcoin treasury offers working capital for the early stages of the initiative.

LMFA Price Action: LM Funding America shares were up 2.81% at $0.20 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.18, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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