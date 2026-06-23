Cryptocurrency influencer and trader Merlijn hyped Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat messaging service on Monday for its ability to function without internet.

‘The Money Still Moves’

Merlijn called Dorsey a “legend” for building an app that can move Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) with zero internet.

“BITCOIN JUST BECAME IMPOSSIBLE TO SHUT OFF!” the trader said. “Kill the internet. The money still moves.”

However, an X user objected to the language used, noting that while offline transaction signing and relaying are enabled, full blockchain verification and settlement still require an internet connection at some point.

Will Bitchat Succeed?

Dorsey launched Bitchat as a peer-to-peer messaging application in July last year.

According to the white paper, Bitchat provides "ephemeral messaging," meaning that messages are stored only in the device’s memory and not on any central database. The system operates within a 30-meter Bluetooth range, using bridge nodes to link separate clusters.

The application also lets users send and receive tokens that represent Bitcoin directly to someone nearby using Bluetooth.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman suggested that Bitchat could be a useful communication tool in regions where governments censor or shut down the internet.

However, the application has also faced challenges. In April, Apple removed Bitchat from China’s App Store, following orders from authorities who alleged it contained “illegal” content

Photo courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock