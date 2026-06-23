A widely followed cryptocurrency analyst countered on Monday price concerns for XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) by highlighting the token’s strong trading volume across global exchanges in recent days.

Is XRP Losing Relevance?

X Finance Bull, citing data from Coinglass, reported that XRP recorded nearly $3 billion in trading volume over the last week, with strong activity on Binance, Bybit and Coinbase. During the same time, XRP’s price tumbled by more than 8%.

“When an asset is genuinely losing relevance, volume dries up and concentrates in one or two places,” the analyst said. “XRP is the opposite”

The analyst also pointed to robust institutional demand, XRP spot exchange-traded funds attracting seven consecutive weeks of positive flows, according to SoSo Value.

“The price is quiet. The participation is loud. I’d trust the participation,” X Finance Bull said.

What Are XRP’s Bull Triggers?

Ivan Patriki, fintech marketing expert and Co-founder of QuantMap, said in a note to Benzinga that investors should focus on real transaction growth, new financial partnerships, and regulatory progress when evaluating XRP.

“I think investors need to separate long-term infrastructure progress from short-term price expectations,” Patriki said. “The biggest headwind is that utility often develops much more slowly than market narratives.”

The State Of Network Adoption

It’s notable that XRP, which powers the XRP Ledger network, generated just $119,182 in fees in 2026, compared to $2.35 million in 2025 and $1.41 million in 2024.

The payment volume, active user count and transactions have significantly dropped since the start of the year, data from XRPSCAN showed.

XRP Ledger has faced challenges in recent years, with its total value locked in its decentralized finance ecosystem plunging from a peak of $120 million to approximately $40 million.

Price Action: At the time of writing, XRP was exchanging hands at $1.12, down 0.60% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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