Strategy Buys 520 Bitcoin, Adds $300M To Dollar Reserve To Bolster STRC

Strategy Now Holds 847,363 BTC Worth $54.8 Billion

The purchase, made between June 15 and June 21 at an average price of $67,068 per coin, brings Strategy’s total holdings to 847,363 BTC.

The position is worth roughly $54.8 billion at current prices, while the company’s total cost basis stands at $64.1 billion, leaving it with paper losses of about $9.3 billion.

Strategy’s stack now represents more than 4% of Bitcoin’s entire 21 million coin supply cap.

Michael Saylor said the USD Reserve increase to $1.4 billion will continue, with the explicit goal of supporting the credit quality of Strategy’s Digital Credit securities, including (NASDAQ:STRC) .

The reserve buildup and Bitcoin purchase were both funded by at-the-market sales of MSTR common stock, with the company selling 2,714,839 shares last week for approximately $335.5 million.

Roughly $25.4 billion in MSTR shares remain available for future issuance under that program.

MSTR Broke Its Trendline Last Week But RSI Is Flashing The Same Setup As February

MSTR closed last week down 3.46% to $112.53, breaking below the rising trendline from February’s lows that had held since January.

The stock is recovering in pre-market Monday near $116.50, suggesting dip buyers may be stepping in at the breakdown level.

RSI at 34.04 sits deep in oversold territory, mirroring the exact reading that preceded the February bottom near $110 and the subsequent rally to $195.

The full bearish EMA stack remains overhead between $133.21 and $188.89, meaning every level above current price still acts as resistance.

Holding the pre-market gain and reclaiming the broken trendline at $116.49 opens a squeeze toward the 20 EMA at $133.21. Fading the bounce and losing today’s low at $107.85 opens a direct path toward the $100 psychological floor.

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