Robert Kiyosaki Says Bitcoin, Ethereum Remain On His Radar: 'I Think Our Global Leaders Are Incompetent'

Falling Prices Do Not Determine Buying, Selling

In an X post on June 20, Kiyosaki noted that falling prices alone do not determine whether he buys or sells an asset.

"One mistake I have made (and I’ve made many) is letting price determine reasons to buy or sell any asset," he wrote.

Instead, Kiyosaki said he focuses on the broader economic backdrop and the environment surrounding an asset.

"With gold and silver, I watch our political and banking leaders. Are they solving the problems of the U.S. and world economy or making things worse?" he said.

Kiyosaki added that he believes policymakers are failing to address structural economic problems.

"I think our global leaders are incompetent only making things worse."

The investor said he is monitoring technical charts for gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum and plans to add exposure once markets show signs of reversing their current declines.

Why It Matters

Kiyosaki has long argued that investors should prioritize scarce assets over government-issued currencies and debt instruments. In May 2026, he warned investors against blindly trusting traditional safe-haven assets.

"Remember even gold, silver, and Bitcoin can cost you money if purchased on hype," he cautioned.

Kiyosaki’s recent comments suggest that he remains constructive on digital assets despite recent volatility, with his buying decisions tied more to macroeconomic conditions and technical trends than short-term price movements.

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