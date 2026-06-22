Cardano Founder Says The Outrage Cycle Needs To Stop, But ADA Is Still Down 10% In 1 Week

Charles Hoskinson on Sunday called on the Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) community to stop the outrage cycle as ADA trades 10% below its value one week ago.

Hoskinson Says Critics Misread An AI Experiment As An Attack On Creators

Hoskinson said his company cut down its social media team and got rid of the slow approval process it used to have. The smaller team now has freedom to post and try new things without waiting on layers of review.

One of those experiments was a fake, AI-generated online personality, posted to show off new technology the company is building.

People saw it and assumed Hoskinson’s team was trying to replace real human influencers with AI. He says that was never the goal.

“It’s impossible to be a startup and move fast and try new things if the standard is every single time you make a mistake, the whole thing should be torn down and everybody’s evil,” Hoskinson said.

He added that he does not see most posts before they go out, and that he lets his team take risks on purpose, even if it means absorbing criticism when something goes wrong.

Midnight City’s Voice Cloning Will Sound Human Within 12–24 Months

The AI influencer was a small piece of a bigger project.

Midnight City is building digital characters and AI agents that people can interact with, and Hoskinson said the team is testing voice-cloning tools to make those characters sound and respond like real people.

He said the project is measured by two things: how engaging and watchable the experience is, since that lowers the cost of attracting new users, and how relatable the AI characters feel, since that keeps people coming back instead of losing interest.

Hoskinson predicted that voice-cloning technology will sound nearly indistinguishable from a real human within 12 to 24 months, with AI conversation that feels natural following close behind.

Video with realistic lip-syncing is still 24 to 36 months away.

He connected this work to Midnight Passport, a separate tool designed to prove a person is human online, which he says is necessary precisely because this same voice and video technology makes it easier to impersonate real people.

ADA Price: $0.1765 Is the Level to Clear, RSI at 32.50

ADA is consolidating in a small rising channel after capitulating to $0.1400 in early June.

The token sits far below the full EMA stack, with the 20 EMA at $0.1765 acting as the first major hurdle and the broken $0.2200 horizontal level now serving as resistance overhead.

RSI at 32.50 is recovering from deep oversold territory near 20 but remains below the 40 threshold that has capped every recovery attempt this year.

Clearing the channel and reclaiming $0.1765 opens a path toward $0.2045 then $0.2200. However, losing channel support at $0.1500 retests the $0.1400 absolute low.

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