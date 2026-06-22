Bitcoin Could Plunge To $54,000, Star Trader Warns—And ETFs Play A Key Role

Pseudonymous analyst Doctor Profit, who correctly called Bitcoin’s $126,000 peak and the subsequent sell-off, warns Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is forming a bearish flag pattern that could send price down to $54,000, with spot ETFs already bleeding $5.9 billion over six straight weeks of outflows.

Doctor Profit Says The Pole And Flag Point To $54,000 Before A Deeper Bottom

Doctor Profit identified the drop from May’s $82,000 high to under $60,000 by June 5 as the flagpole, with the bounce to $68,000 forming the flag itself.

A break below the flag’s lower boundary typically produces a move roughly equal in size to the original decline.

“Bitcoin is now forming a massive bearish flag on the daily timeframe,” Doctor Profit wrote on X.

“My target is a dump to 54-56k region first before we move sideways once again and afterwards another leg down and the bottom is close in the region between 40-50k in my opinion,” he added.

Options flow backs up that bearish read. Traders bought put options last week positioned for a slide toward $52,000, signaling real money is hedging for the scenario Doctor Profit describes rather than dismissing it as chart noise.

Six Straight Weeks Of ETF Outflows Total $5.9 Billion, But The Pace Is Slowing

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have now logged six consecutive weeks of net outflows running from mid-May through mid-June, totaling more than $5.9 billion in withdrawals.

That stretch coincides almost exactly with the bear flag pattern Doctor Profit is tracking on the chart.

However the exodus is losing momentum. Weekly redemptions fell from $1.72 billion on June 5 to roughly $227 million by June 18, an 87% drop in outflow pace even though the streak technically remains intact.

Slowing outflows alongside a forming bear flag creates a tug-of-war between technical breakdown risk and improving institutional flow data.

Why the Bitcoin Bear Flag Could Fail: The Case Against $54,000

Bear flags are not guaranteed outcomes.

Trader Jesse Olson noted Bitcoin trading toward $24,000 would require a 50%+ stock market crash given equities sit at all-time highs, a scenario he considers unlikely without broader macro deterioration.

Doctor Profit himself acknowledged chart patterns can fail, and price can reverse higher just as easily as it can break down.

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