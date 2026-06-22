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PRINCE WILLIAM DURING VISIT IN GERMANY
June 22, 2026 2:37 AM 1 min read

Google, Meta Unite With Crypto Analytics Firms At Prince William's Forum To Fight Illegal Wildlife Trade: Report

Major technology and cryptocurrency companies pledged to combat the illegal wildlife trade during London Climate Action Week, according to a report released on Monday.

A Concerted Bid To Save Wildlife

This commitment was made at a business forum convened by Prince William and The Royal Foundation’s United for ​Wildlife, reported Reuters.

A Growing Menace

Illicit wildlife trade generates an estimated $7 billion-23 billion each year, according to the Global Environment Facility, placing it among the major global criminal markets alongside narcotics and human trafficking.

According to Chainalysis, funds generated by wildlife trafficking can be converted into cryptocurrencies, transferred across borders quickly, and cashed out via exchanges.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Isaaack on Shutterstock.com

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