Crypto Money Floods Maryland Primary — $5.5 Million Backs Steny Hoyer's Handpicked Successor Adrian Boafo

A political action committee aligned with the cryptocurrency industry has donated millions to support Adrian Boafo’s campaign for Maryland’s House Democratic primary, according to a report published on Sunday.

Maryland Primary Has Crypto Inc Getting Involved

Protect Progress, a group that claims to support Democratic candidates committed to establishing a clear cryptocurrency framework in the U.S., spent more than $5.5 million to boost Boafo’s campaign, reported The Washington Post.

Boafo is the former campaign manager and “chosen successor” of Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), who is set to retire at the end of his term in January 2027 from Maryland’s 5th Congressional District.

During his tenure as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates, Boafo introduced a bill aimed at protecting cryptocurrency from state-level regulation and advocated for a law to examine policies beneficial to the industry, the report stated.

Boafo Frontrunner On Prediction Markets

The candidates running against Boafo have come together to criticize the large sums of money pouring into the campaign. Rushern Baker, a former Prince George’s County executive, said that “special interests” do not spend that kind of money expecting nothing in return.

Boafo didn’t immediately return Benzinga’s request for comment. A response from Protect Progress is also awaited.

The primary elections will take place on Monday. As of this writing, Boafo is the favorite to win if on Polygon (CRYPTO: POL)-based Polymarket.

Crypto PACs Mobilize

Protect Progress spent a total of $34.535 million backing Democratic candidates in the 2024 federal elections, according to Open Secrets.

Some of the biggest names in cryptocurrency funded its war chest, including Coinbase with a $2.5 million contribution and Ripple with $1.5 million.

Coinbase has been a significant contributor to PACs supporting cryptocurrency-friendly candidates. CEO Brian Armstrong personally donated $1 million to Fairshake, while Coinbase contributed an additional $24.5 million.

Fairshake has raised $85 million, according to a May report, with Armstrong and Coinbase accounting for roughly one-third of the total.

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