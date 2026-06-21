Leading cryptocurrencies moved sideways on Sunday evening, while stock futures fell as President Donald Trump’s latest threats weighed on peace negotiations with Iran.

Crypto Market Stagnates

Bitcoin meandered between $63,000 and $64,000 amid thin trading volume. Ethereum remained stuck in the $1,700 zone, while XRP and Dogecoin failed to break out.

Over $140 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations more than double those of short liquidations, according to Coinglass data

Bitcoin’s open interest fell by 0.30% over the last 24 hours. Retail and whale derivatives traders on Binance, however, remained long on the apex cryptocurrency.

"Extreme Fear" sentiment prevailed in the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.19 trillion, following a decline of 0.49% over the last 24 hours.

Stock Futures Dip

Stock futures ticked lower overnight on Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures fell 124 points, or 0.24%, as of 8:42 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 slid 0.38%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures lost 0.49%.

The sell-offs followed Trump’s threats to take control of the Strait of Hormuz and launch fresh strikes against Iran if it did not stop Hezbollah from “causing trouble.”

The Iranian delegation lodged a protest with the U.S. delegation in Switzerland in response to Trump’s threats, according to Iranian state media.

Bitcoin’s Bull Market Trigger

Michaël van de Poppe, a well-known cryptocurrency commentator, identified $66,000 as the pivotal resistance for Bitcoin, a decisive break above which could accelerate price toward $73,000, $76,000 and potentially $79,000.

"Breaking $83,000 = trigger for bull market is back in," the analyst added.

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez highlighted Ethereum retesting the lower boundary of a descending channel, with the 200-hour simple moving average , at around $1,733 as the "primary line of defense" for the bulls.

"Failing to hold above this key moving average would shift the short-term structure, opening the door to a deeper value reset toward $1,580," the analyst said.

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