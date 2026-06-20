Ripple’s (CRYPTO: XRP) token has grown to become the sixth-biggest cryptocurrency with a $71 billion market cap and a fully-diluted value (FDV) of $114 billion despite making just a tiny amount of money in fees.

XRP Ledger Has Made Just $119,182 in 2026

Data compiled by DeFi Llama shows that XRP, which powers the XRP Ledger network, has generated just $119,182 this year. It generated $2.35 million in fees last year and $1.41 million in 2024.

Data shows that the XRP Ledger network has struggled in the past few years. For example, the total value locked in its decentralized finance ecosystem has dropped to $40 million from a record high of $120 million. Ethereum’s TVL stands at over $37 billion.

The only industry where XRP Ledger is doing moderately well is in the stablecoin industry. Artemis data shows that the amount of Ripple USD on the XRP Ledger has jumped to over $760 million. Combined with those in Ethereum, RLUSD has gained a market capitalization of $1.6 billion.

XRP Ledger has also gained some market share in the real-world asset tokenization industry. Its represented asset value in the industry has jumped to over $3.6 billion, while its 30-day transfer volume rose by 132% to $106.1 million.

XRP Price Has Plunged Amid The Crypto Winter

The ongoing disconnect between Ripple Labs and XRP is likely one reason why the token has plunged by 70% from its highest point last year.

This retreat may continue as investors shift their focus to the stock market amid the artificial intelligence boom. Many have rotated capital from cryptocurrencies into equities to capitalize on the market’s strong rally.

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