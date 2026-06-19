Editor’s note: The story has been updated to include a comment from a White House spokesperson.

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House Communications Director, stated on Thursday that the alleged fraudulent practices under President Donald Trump, including his cryptocurrency ventures, will one day be held accountable.

‘There Will Be A Reckoning’

In an X post, Scaramucci accused the Trump administration of enabling activities such as insider trading, questionable cryptocurrency schemes, international bribes, donor contracts, and paid pardons.

“Trump’s grift will be caught. It always gets caught,” Scaramucci said. “There will be a reckoning for all of it.”

The money manager stated that all violations and weaknesses in the system are well-documented, and should the U.S. get a “reform-based president” after 2028, they know exactly what to do.

“Trump has been so brazen about all of it that he’s inadvertently shown us exactly what needs to be fixed,” he added.

Scaramucci’s criticism of Trump is nothing new. Last month, he called for Trump’s removal, citing his mental health. He argued that institutional failures and political silence are enabling Trump’s dangerous behavior.

The “Grift” In Question

Major corporate donations to Trump’s ambitious ballroom project have also raised ethical questions, with a Coinbase executive acknowledging that the donation was made to maintain "good relations" with White House.

Intense scrutiny surrounds the Trump family’s cryptocurrency ventures as well, which have reportedly netted them $2.3 billion since Trump took office again.

A White House spokesperson told Benzinga that federal officials are subject to government ethics guardrails and implicating them without evidence is “baseless” and “irresponsible.”

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