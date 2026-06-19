DOGE In Japan?

Dogecoin quoted a Dexerto report on how players of the popular game, “Final Fantasy 14,” in Japan can now receive a Shiba Inu mount for redirecting a portion of their income taxes to a municipality rather than to the central government.

“3 things guaranteed when you live in Japan: death, taxes, and a giant doge,” Dogecoin joked, in what was a clever twist to the original quote by Franklin, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”

The ‘Megashiba’

The rewards are facilitated by Japan’s “furusato nozei,” or hometown tax system. For this year, Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward has chosen to provide in-game items for the multiplayer online game

The Shiba Inu mount, officially named the “Megashiba,” is an homage to the Hachiko statue situated outside the busy Shibuya Station in downtown Tokyo.

Players worldwide have the option of purchasing the Megashiba as an account-wide digital collectible directly from the Final Fantasy 14 Online Store.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.08273, down 3.28% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Akif CUBUK on Shutterstock.com