Bitcoin Plunges To $62,500, Ethereum, XRP Lose 5%: What Is Going?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dropped back below $63,000 on Thursday as the broader crypto market shed 4%.

Why Is Crypto Falling While AI Stocks Hit New Highs?

The divergence between crypto and AI-linked equities is widening sharply.

Moreover, Kevin Warsh’s FOMC decision Wednesday is adding pressure. Warsh held rates but provided no forward guidance, leaving markets pricing only a 15% chance rates stay flat through December.

Nine committee members already project a rate hike before year-end. The 2-year Treasury yield heading higher repeats the pattern seen before prior rate hike cycles, and a stronger dollar at current levels historically compresses crypto prices.

Why Are STRC And SATA Both At Record Lows On The Same Day?

The rotation narrative from STRC into Strive’s SATA for its daily dividend collapsed today as SATA also dropped 3.15% to $96.85, well below its $100 par value.

Has Bitcoin’s Recovery From $59,000 Already Failed?

Bitcoin broke back below the 0.382 Fibonacci level at $64,968 with the Supertrend flipping bearish again at $68,399.

The full EMA stack sits overhead between $66,024 and $78,250.

The 0.236 Fib at $62,725 is the last defence before retesting the June absolute low at $59,098.

Reclaiming $64,968 and the Supertrend restarts recovery toward $66,024 then $69,940.

Did XRP’s 9% Breakout Just Get Completely Reversed?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) surrendered its entire June 15 breakout, falling back below the 20 EMA at $1.1989 and pressing on the 0.236 Fib at $1.1246.

Losing that level opens a direct retest of the $1.0509 June lows. Reclaiming $1.1989 restarts recovery toward $1.2071 then $1.2440.

Is ADA Heading Back To Its June Lows At $0.15?

ADA (CRYPTO: ADA) dropped to $0.1613 with the descending trendline from January intact and both Supertrend at $0.1977 and SAR at $0.1898 stacked overhead as resistance.

Losing $0.1500 puts ADA in uncharted territory toward $0.1400 then $0.1200. Reclaiming the Supertrend at $0.1977 targets $0.2200 then $0.2451.

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