Why Trust PayPal? 'XRP Is In A Prime Position To Be A Winner', Evernorth CEO Says

Evernorth CEO Ashish Birla says blockchain is no longer a futuristic concept but a technology solving real financial problems today.

Tokenization As The Next Big Shift

In a National Cryptocurrency Association podcast on June 17, Birla highlighted that blockchain's core value lies in removing intermediaries and replacing them with decentralized trust.

Instead of relying on platforms such as PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to move money, users can send stablecoins directly through blockchain rails, enabling faster and cheaper global payments.

He pointed to stablecoins as one of the clearest examples of blockchain adoption, noting that dollar-backed tokens are especially important outside the U.S., where access to banking and payment systems can be limited.

Birla said tokenization is essentially the standardization of assets on blockchain networks. He said tokenized assets can make markets more accessible, programmable and efficient, while also reducing the fragmentation that exists across traditional financial databases.

Why XRP?

Birla said digital asset treasuries, or DATs, are becoming one of the most visible examples of blockchain meeting market demand.

Evernorth is building a digital asset treasury focused on XRP, with Birla saying the company aims to be an active steward of the XRP ecosystem rather than a passive holder.

"Our mission is to give exposure to XRP in a regulated way but also build new financial products on top of XRP directly," he said.

Birla said the XRP Ledger was built early for tokenization and decentralized exchange functionality, making it well-suited for institutional financial use cases.

Evernorth wants to use its balance sheet to provide liquidity, support lending markets and help build an on-chain economy around XRP.

"XRP is in prime position to be a winner given its technology and all the support and years of working with financial institutions by institutions like Ripple," said Birla.

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