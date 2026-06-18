Michael Saylor Not In Trouble, Scaramucci Says

During an interview with CNBC, Scaramucci stated that Saylor is “definitely not in trouble,” pointing to a “very deep capital pool” at his disposal.

“You have to really understand the mechanisms of the balance sheet to understand that Bitcoin can go a lot lower, and he’s virtually not in trouble,” the money manager said.

Scaramucci said that the MSTR stock still trades at a premium to its underlying Bitcoin reserves, which gives people the “necessary arbitrage” to get comfortable with.

“I like him. I think he’s going to be right,” Scaramucci added.

Saylor has defended the company's model, claiming in November that as long as Bitcoin increases by 1.25% annually, Strategy can maintain its dividend payments on its preferred stock indefinitely and boost shareholder value.

As of this writing, Strategy's Bitcoin reserves are valued at nearly $52 billion, enough to cover 31 months of its dividend and interest obligations. The firm also holds $1 billion in cash reserves, and there are no major debt maturities until 2028

Scaramucci Dissects BTC’s Performance

Scaramucci also weighed in on Bitcoin’s ongoing trajectory, stating that it’s been “very consistent” with the typical four-year cycles.

“I think Bitcoin starts to rally late in the 4th quarter of 2026 into early 2027,” he projected.

Scaramucci also deemed the current cycle shallower than previous ones, noting Bitcoin has pulled back roughly 50% from its record highs compared to declines of 60%–70% in earlier cycles.

“I think we’ve been buffered by the institutional buying at the ETF level and the broader retail buying of Bitcoin at the ETF level,” he said.

Scaramucci reaffirmed his long-standing support for the apex cryptocurrency, adding, “I still like Bitcoin. I own a lot of it.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $0.2067, up 6.02% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Strategy shares rose 1.67% in after-hours trading after closing 5.09% lower at $116.56 during Wednesday’s regular trading session. Year-to-date, the stock has plummeted 23.29%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MSTR has underperformed with a weaker price trend across short-, medium-, and long-term timeframes.

Image via Shutterstock/ Al Teich