Solana Beats Bitcoin And Ethereum As SpaceX IPO Drives Tokenized Trading Boom

Solana Outperforms The Biggies

Over the past week, Ethereum advanced by nearly 9% and Bitcoin rose 5.89%, as investors boosted risk exposure amid hopes for prolonged global peace.

However, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) , a much smaller asset in terms of market capitalization, has rallied 14%.

SpaceX-Led Surge?

The outperformance could be linked to SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO, which has had a pronounced impact on financial markets.

SOL Sees Higher Long Exposure

SOL was also the frontrunner in the derivatives market. Open interest in SOL futures jumped nearly 16% over the week, compared to 8.50% for Bitcoin and 5.32% for Ethereum, data from Coinglass showed.

Additionally, traders in SOL derivatives favored bullish long positions over bearish shorts, a contrast to the trend observed in Bitcoin and Ethereum markets.

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