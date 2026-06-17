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Spacex logo on smarthone next to silhouette of Elon Musk
June 17, 2026 4:03 AM 3 min read

SpaceX Drives 'Historic' Surge In Tokenized Stock Trading, Market Commentator Says: 'Solana Dwarfed All Other Chains'

SpaceX Accelerates Tokenization Push

Kobeissi Letter drew attention to $4.3 billion in on-chain volume of tokenized stocks over the last 30 days, citing data from asset tokenization analytics platform rwa.xyz. This marked the highest monthly volume ever, and a 140% year-to-date increase.

In fact, tokenized stocks on Solana pulled in over $100 million in spot trades for the first time on Friday, following SpaceX’s IPO.

“Solana dwarfed all other chains for tokenized SpaceX, with a peak of 99% volume share across all chains,” Kobeissi Letter noted.

The latest spike has pushed the cumulative transfer volume of tokenized stocks above $20 billion for the first time.

Crypto Investors Rush To Profit From SpaceX

The surge in tokenized asset trading coincides with the strong demand for SPCX among cryptocurrency investors.

SPCXon, the tokenized version on Ondo Finance, has been one of the top-performing tokens on the platform, and currently traded at a premium to the underlying SPCX shares.

In the past 24 hours, over $15 billion in SpaceX perpetuals were traded on cryptocurrency exchanges, of which Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) accounted for 29%, data from CoinMarketCap revealed.

Price Action: SpaceX stock was up 1.20% in overnight trading after closing 4.83% higher at $201.50 during Tuesday’s regular trading session.

The SPCX stock exhibited a stronger price trend across short-, medium-, and long-term horizons, according to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings

Photo courtesy: Thrive Studios ID via Shutterstock

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