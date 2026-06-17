Your Personal Strategist On Coinbase

Armstrong said on X that the AI agent, named Coinbase Advisor, has been registered with the SEC. Leveraging Coinbase data, it claims to recommend improved trading strategies across stocks, commodities and cryptocurrencies

“Speak to it in plain English to take action on your account. It will even prompt you with ideas you hadn't thought of,” Armstrong said.

However, Coinbase cautioned users that the AI’s outputs may be “inaccurate or incomplete” and should not be relied upon as the sole source of information.

Initially, the tool would be rolled out to members of the premium subscription service, Coinbase One.

The ‘Everything Exchange’

This development comes alongside Coinbase’s launch of fully backed 1:1 tokenized U.S. stocks on-chain. Unlike most tokenized stock products, Coinbase’s offering promises actual shares in reserve backing every token.

These new offerings build on Coinbase’s “super app” vision, supporting its goal of transforming the platform from a simple cryptocurrency exchange into an all-in-one financial and Web3 hub.

Price Action: Coinbase shares fell 0.45% in after-hours trading after closing 0.21% lower at $169.27 during Tuesday’s regular trading session.

COIN stock underperformed in short-, medium- and long-term horizons, paired with a very low Momentum score, according to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock By Thrive Studios ID