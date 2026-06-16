Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla, CTO and chairman of Twitter, Co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI, at VIVA Technology (Vivatech)
June 16, 2026 11:24 PM 2 min read

Elon Musk Is Weighing The Sun's Power For AI, While Crypto Bettors Weigh How Many SpaceX Starships Will Succeed In 2026 — Here Are The Odds

Elon Musk reiterated on Tuesday the importance of solar energy for the future, while cryptocurrency punters bet on how many Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX) Starship launches would successfully land in space.

Polymarket Wagers On Space Exploration

There was a 28% chance of 5–6 successful launches, and a 14% chance of 7–8 succeeding.

Over $470,000 has already been wagered on the outcome. The launch counts as successful if Starship lifts off and climbs at least 62 miles above sea level between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31.

The ‘Mishap’ Of V3

Note that SpaceX launched its upgraded Version 3 Starship in May. The upper stage had a successful flight, released 20 test satellites and splashed down safely. The Super Heavy booster, however, had engine failures during its return.

Because the booster crashed hard rather than performing a controlled descent, the Federal Aviation Administration classified it as a mishap and is overseeing an investigation. Flights are suspended until the investigation concludes.

Musk’s Grand Plans

Starship is central to Musk’s plan to expand SpaceX’s spaceflight capacity and eventually send humans to Mars. The space technology giant has spent more than $15 billion developing Starship.

Musk, meanwhile, continued to tout the untapped potential of solar energy, saying, “It is humbling to consider that if we harness just 1 millionth of the Sun's power for AI, that will be much more than a million times the intelligence of all of humanity.”

Price Action: SpaceX stock rose 2.06% in after-hours trading after closing 4.83% higher at $201.80 during Monday's regular trading session.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show SpaceX stock leading in price performance across short-, medium- and long-term horizons.

Photo Courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved