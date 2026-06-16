Coinbase Launches Real Tokenized Stocks, Robinhood, Kraken Race To Follow

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) announced Tuesday it is launching fully backed 1:1 tokenized U.S. stocks on-chain, with holders able to trade, redeem, and collect dividends automatically with no derivatives or IOUs involved.

What Makes Coinbase’s Tokenized Stocks Different From Every Competitor

Most tokenized stock products from Binance, OKX, and Hyperliquid give non-US investors stock performance exposure through derivatives without holding the underlying shares.

Coinbase is promising the opposite, actual shares in reserve backing every token 1:1.

“Own actual tokenized shares of U.S. companies. Trade, hold, and redeem, all on-chain. Automatically receive dividends. No derivatives, no IOUs,” Coinbase posted on X Tuesday. More details are expected later Tuesday afternoon.

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) launched an Arbitrum-based initiative covering hundreds of tokenized US stocks and ETFs. Kraken is building its own onchain equity access.

Meanwhile Backpack, founded by former FTX employees, launched a blended traditional and tokenized stock trading platform earlier this month. Coinbase’s 1:1 backing claim puts it a step ahead of all of them on the legitimacy front.

24/7 Trading Is The Feature That Changes Everything For Retail

Traditional US stock markets run roughly six and a half hours per day on weekdays.

Tokenized stocks trade around the clock, letting investors react to earnings releases and macro developments in real time rather than waiting for markets to open.

That single feature is what separates tokenized equities from anything traditional finance currently offers retail traders.

U.S. regulators and lawmakers are actively working through how tokenized stock trading fits within existing securities law, with the SEC exploring innovation exemptions for tokenized securities.

Coinbase moving first with a fully backed product gives it a defensible position heading into that regulatory conversation.

COIN Chart Sits At A Critical Trendline Convergence Right Now

Two major trendlines are converging at $170 right now. The descending trendline from October 2025’s $395 peak and the rising lower trendline from February’s $140 lows meet at current price, forcing an imminent breakout decision.

The December 2025 death cross remains active with the full EMA stack overhead between $173.78 and $240.22.

Breaking above $170 targets the 20 SMA at $173.78 then $185.76. Rejection here keeps the bearish trend intact with $140 as the downside reference.

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