Why Cipher Digital Stock Is Rising After Its New Grid Strategy Hire

The move came as investors continued to track last week's $810 million senior secured notes offering by its Stingray Compute subsidiary.

Cipher Names Grid Strategy Head

The move gives Cipher added leadership in areas critical to large-scale data center operations. Cipher said the appointment strengthens its power and grid capabilities.

The company is expanding data center operations across Texas and other markets.

Stock gained despite a mixed market session, with the Dow Jones up 0.61% and the Nasdaq down 0.83%, suggesting investors responded to company-specific news.

Debt Offering Still In Focus

Last week, Cipher's wholly owned subsidiary, Stingray Compute LLC, priced an $810 million offering of 6% senior secured notes due 2031. The notes were priced at 99.750% of the principal amount in a private placement expected to close on June 15.

Cipher said it will provide a customary completion guarantee for the Stingray Facility, funding the issuer as needed to ensure timely completion.

Recent exchange data showed Cipher's short interest fell to 52.53 million shares from 54.81 million shares in the latest reporting period, leaving 15.67% of its public float sold short.

CIFR Technical Outlook: Momentum And Key Support Levels

The stock has shown impressive performance over the past year, up 582.32%, which is significantly above its 20-day SMA of $23.17, indicating strong upward momentum.

However, the MACD is currently below its signal line, suggesting that the recent upside pressure may be cooling, and the stock could face challenges in maintaining its current trajectory unless it can reclaim that baseline.

Key Resistance : $28.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $28.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $23.17 — this level aligns with the 20-day SMA, providing a critical floor for price action.

CIFR Earnings Preview: Date, Estimates And Analyst Targets

Cipher Digital will provide its next financial update on August 6, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 11 cents (Down from 8 cents)

: Loss of 11 cents (Down from 8 cents) Revenue Estimate: $31.90 million (Down from $43.56 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $30.50. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Overweight (Lowers Target to $48.50) (June 4)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $48.50) (June 4) Morgan Stanley : Overweight (Raises Target to $42.50) (May 19)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $42.50) (May 19) Needham: Buy (Raises Target to $25.00) (May 15)

CIFR ETF Exposure: Funds With The Biggest Weights

Significance: Because CIFR carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CIFR Stock Price Activity: Cipher Digital shares were up 4.11% at $27.10 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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