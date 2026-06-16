Ripple Invests In Africa's Largest Payments Company: What Does It Mean For XRP?

Ripple invested in Flutterwave’s Series E round on Monday, embedding RLUSD and the XRP Ledger into Africa’s largest payments infrastructure as XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) pulls back after yesterday’s 9% breakout.

Ripple Embeds RLUSD Into Flutterwave’s Payment Rails Across Africa

Flutterwave processes over one billion transactions worth more than $50 billion and operates across Africa, with Nigeria as its primary hub.

The Series E round values the company at $3.2 billion, and Ripple’s strategic investment brings three specific integrations to the platform.

RLUSD becomes a primary settlement asset embedded directly into Flutterwave’s payment rails and Send App remittance corridors.

The XRP Ledger handles faster transaction clearing. A unified API bridges Flutterwave’s domestic network with Ripple Payments, connecting local cards, mobile wallets, and bank transfers to Ripple’s global payments infrastructure.

“Our investment will establish RLUSD within that infrastructure, with Flutterwave driving stablecoin flows over the XRPL and deepening its role as a settlement layer for real-world payments across the continent,” said Ripple Managing Director for MEA Reece Merrick.

Moreover, the partnership targets the elimination of multi-day settlement delays and inflated FX margins that have historically constrained African cross-border commerce.

Why This Matters For XRP Right Now

The Flutterwave deal directly expands real-world RLUSD and XRPL transaction volume at a moment when XRP is building a technical recovery structure after its worst weekly performance in years.

Africa represents one of the highest-volume remittance corridors globally, and embedding RLUSD as a primary settlement asset across Flutterwave’s billion-transaction network adds genuine utility demand rather than speculative volume.

XRP Chart Shows Healthy Consolidation After Breakout With 20 EMA As The Key Line

XRP is digesting yesterday’s breakout, now sitting between the 0.5 Fibonacci level at $1.2071 and the 0.618 Fib at $1.2440.

The 20 EMA at $1.2082 has flipped to support and is being tested right now, the line that must hold to keep the recovery structure intact.

Holding $1.2082 and reclaiming $1.2440 targets $1.2823, then $1.2964, then $1.3633 on continuation.

Losing the 20 EMA on a daily close fades the breakout and retests $1.1702 then $1.1246. Post-breakout consolidation holding the 20 EMA is exactly what a healthy recovery structure looks like.

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