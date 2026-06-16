259,000 Bitcoin Bought In 10 Days: Is This What A Market Bottom Looks Like?

Retail And Whales Both Buying As Accumulation Hits Peak Level For Two Weeks Straight

Glassnode’s UTXO Realized Price Distribution data shows the buying is broad-based across every wallet cohort, from holders with less than 1 Bitcoin to those holding up to 1,000 coins.

That breadth matters because from March through May, most of these same groups were net sellers as Bitcoin stagnated around $70,000.

The Accumulation Trend Score has now held at its peak reading of 1.0 for more than two weeks, marking the most sustained and aggressive buying behavior observed during this drawdown.

The $59,000 flush earlier this month appears to have been the trigger that pulled buyers back in across the board.

Bitcoin ETFs Lost $64M Monday While Alts Pulled In Fresh Cash

The flows followed Monday’s price action directly, with XRP up 7%, Solana up 6%, and Hyperliquid as measured by Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR) is up 11% on the day while Bitcoin lagged.

However the scale difference remains stark. BTC ETFs hold roughly $83 billion in assets against approximately $10 billion for Ethereum and around $1 billion each for the XRP, Solana, and Hyperliquid products.

Bitcoin Now Faces Its Most Important Level Since The June Collapse

Bitcoin grinds at $66,440 Tuesday, running directly into the convergence of the descending trendline from May’s $83,000 peak and the 20 EMA at $66,670 at the same price level.

RSI at 44.47 is climbing from oversold lows but remains below 50, not yet confirming bull control.

A daily close above $66,670 confirms the trendline break and targets $70,510 then $73,156.

Rejection here and losing $65,000 retests $62,000 then the June absolute lows at $59,000. This is the first real test of whether the accumulation data translates into sustained price recovery or merely a bounce inside a still-broken structure.

Image: Shutterstock