XRP Stages 'Impressive Comeback' With 13% Rally On Monday: Can It Continue?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) surged 13% following the U.S.-Iran peace deal as improving risk sentiment fueled a broad crypto market rally.

XRP Is The Strongest-Performing Major Crypto

Santiment data stated XRP’s notable rebound came after sentiment had fallen to some of its weakest levels of 2026, creating conditions for a rapid recovery once macro fears began to ease.

Data shows wallets holding at least 1 million XRP now control 74.1% of the token’s total supply.

Those large holders accumulated an additional 1.53 billion XRP over the past six months, signaling continued conviction among the network’s biggest investors despite recent price weakness.

Santiment said growing interest in Ripple’s institutional payments business and tokenization initiatives on the XRP Ledger has helped maintain long-term confidence in the asset.

“When improving macro conditions align with steady whale accumulation, sharp recoveries like this will generally happen quickly,” crypto intelligence data said.

XRPL's Milestone Activity, Binance Leverage Ratio

XRPScan data shows the XRP Ledger processed 769,646 transactions on June 16 while successful payment transactions totaled roughly 427,000 during the period.

CryptoQuant data highlighted XRP traders on Binance are using the highest amount of leverage seen since early 2026, with the Estimated Leverage Ratio climbing to about 0.1899 as XRP trades near $1.24.

However, elevated leverage also raises liquidation risk, making XRP more vulnerable to sharp price swings if the market moves against heavily leveraged positions.

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