Industry experts argue that recent crypto ETF outflows reflect a maturing market rather than fading interest in digital assets.

A Different ‘Crypto Winter‘

Speaking on CNBC’s ETF Edge on June 16, CoinDesk Indices President David LaValle noted that the recent selloff and roughly $3 billion in outflows from Bitcoin exchange-traded products have led some investors to question the future of crypto.

However, he argued that ETF flows are behaving similarly to those seen in traditional asset classes. "They are serving both buy-and-hold investors and institutional holders."

LaValle described the current downturn as a different type of crypto winter compared with previous cycles.

"This crypto winter is more about when do I get back in, as opposed to whether there is a future," he said.

Vetify Director of Research Todd Rosenbluth noted that many investors continued holding Bitcoin ETFs despite the market correction.

The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) recently remained in net inflow territory despite BTC decline earlier this year.

The NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF (BATS:BTCI) attracted roughly $500 million of inflows this year through last week, making it one of the most popular Bitcoin-linked ETFs in 2026.

Over the past week, BTC and ETH have gained around 7% while SOL is trading 13% higher.

Adoption Still In Early Innings

LaValle argued that Bitcoin ETF adoption remains surprisingly early despite spot Bitcoin ETFs being available for more than two years.

He noted that many large advisory platforms and model portfolios have yet to fully incorporate Bitcoin products.

As an example, he pointed to Morgan Stanley’s recently launched Bitcoin ETF offering, which gathered more than $250 million in assets despite entering the market after several established competitors.

"It’s super early," LaValle said.

Besides BTC and ETH, he also highlighted SOL as a network attracting growing developer activity and institutional attention, while noting that future crypto investing may increasingly focus on utility and real-world applications rather than purely speculative trading.

"We do not yet know what the application of crypto is going to be," he said.

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