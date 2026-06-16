The SpaceX IPO Was Crypto's Biggest Test Ever: Did It Pass?

Perpetual Futures Passed The Test By Predicting Where SpaceX Would Open

Hyperliquid’s SPCX perpetual futures traded within what became the stock’s first-day range for most of the week before the IPO, giving traders a continuous 24-hour read on investor sentiment before Nasdaq opened.

SpaceX closed its first day at $160.95, valuing the company at $2.2 trillion. The shares jumped another 20% to $192.46 Monday.

“The SpaceX premium was not a forecast,” said D2 Finance portfolio manager Luca Parlamento. “It was exposure that re-priced the second a cash market existed to re-price against. That is what pre-IPO perps actually are: a place to hold the opening basis until the bell.”

SPCX became Hyperliquid’s second-most active market after Bitcoin on listing day, with volume slowing to around $500 million in the following 24 hours.

Stock-linked HIP-3 markets on Hyperliquid generated over $18.8 billion in volume in the first half of June, eclipsing the $7.66 billion traded across crude oil and Brent combined.

The SPCX pair averaged just $26 million per day in the three weeks before the IPO before exploding to $1.4 billion on listing day.

Tokenized Shares Failed Because Blockchain Cannot Create Stock That Does Not Exist

The harder test exposed a real limitation.

Binance, Bybit, and Bitget Wallet all canceled planned tokenized SpaceX share distributions after xStocks failed to secure enough underlying stock to meet demand, forcing all three exchanges to issue refunds. Kraken said it received only a partial allocation.

Perpetual futures create markets for price expectations without requiring delivery of shares.

Tokenized shares require someone to actually own the stock first, and that supply bottleneck cannot be solved by blockchain technology alone.

What This Means For Anthropic And OpenAI IPOs Coming Next

The SpaceX episode sets the template for what comes next.

Perpetual futures will again offer early price discovery while tokenized share programs face the same allocation problem unless exchanges secure stock before demand materializes.

With Anthropic and OpenAI listings expected later in 2026, Hyperliquid’s pre-IPO perp model looks like the clear winner heading into the next round.

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