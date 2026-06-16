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Elon Musk is a businessman known for his key roles in Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter. New York, US - 26 Mar 2025
June 16, 2026 5:55 AM 2 min read

Elon Musk Reacts To Beeple's '1.3 Trillion' Artwork Showing Him Dominating Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg And Bill Gates: 'So Flattering'

Popular digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, portrayed Elon Musk as a massive cyborg figure late Monday following his historic achievement as the world's first trillionaire.

Musk Shows As Undisputed Tech Tzar

Beeple posted an artwork on X, titled "1.3 TRILLION,” celebrating Musk hitting a record net worth of $1.3 trillion after Space Exploration Technologies Corp.‘s (NASDAQ:SPCX) IPO drove a sharp valuation surge.

The artwork showed Musk towering over a futuristic city with cheering crowds below. Inside the cyborg’s glowing chest chamber are portraits of rival tech figures, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Amazon founder and Executive Chair Jeff Bezos and Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, implying Musk’s complete dominance over rival tech figures.

Musk topped the Forbes list, followed by Bezos in fourth place and Zuckerberg in fifth, while Gates ranked a distant 19th. In fact, Musk’s wealth dwarfed the combined fortune of the other three.

Musk replied to the post, saying, “So flattering.”

To the Moon

Musk reached the historic feat after his space company opened to a blockbuster debut on Friday. The stock debuted at $150, well above the IPO price, officially making Musk a trillionaire.

The valuation includes Musk owning around 38% of SpaceX stock and options, roughly 15% of Tesla stock and options and ownership of other ventures, including Neuralink and The Boring Company.

Musk said on Sunday that becoming a quadrillionaire is “not impossible,” but suggested such wealth would require factories on the Moon and Mars and a future economy no longer measured in dollars

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock.com

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