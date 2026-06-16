Influential analyst Ali Martinez spotlighted on Saturday the strong demand for Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX) among cryptocurrency investors.

‘Demand Was Always There’

In an X post, Martinez said that the “appetite” for the newly listed space giant is “bigger” than what they expected.

The analyst cited CoinMarketCap data showing billions traded in SpaceX-linked cryptocurrency products across the market since the stock's debut on Wall Street.

In the past 24 hours, approximately $11.9 billion in SpaceX derivatives were traded on cryptocurrency exchanges, of which Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) accounted for 26%.

“For years, retail investors had almost no way to get exposure to companies like SpaceX,” Martinex noted. “The volume we're seeing suggests the demand was always there. It just lacked a market.”

Crypto Bros Get A Slice Of SpaceX

SPCXon, the blockchain version of SpaceX, was one of the top-performing tokens on the Ondo Finance (CRYPTO: ONDO) platform over the last 24 hours.

Price Action: SpaceX stock was up 3.49% in after-hours trading after closing 19.60% higher at $192.50 during Monday’s regular trading session.

The SPCX stock exhibited a stronger price trend across short-, medium-, and long-term horizons, according to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

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