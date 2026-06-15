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Digital Art XRP Logo Symbol. Ripple Cryptocurrency Futuristic 3D Illustration.
June 15, 2026 5:40 PM 2 min read

XRP Surges Beyond $1.25 As $6M In Shorts Get Wiped: What's Going On?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) surged to $1.27 Monday, breaking decisively out of the June descending triangle as $6.07 million in short positions got liquidated in 24 hours.

Descending Triangle Breaks Out With Volume Exploding 129%

XRP pushed through $1.14, then $1.18, and reclaimed $1.20 on its strongest volume since the early-June washout, forcing traders to reassess expectations for continued weakness.

The move cleared both the 0.382 Fibonacci level at $1.1702 and the 0.5 Fib at $1.2071, with price now testing the 0.618 Fib at $1.2440. 

Buyers have broken the descending trendline, the Parabolic SAR remains bullish at $1.0527, and the 20 EMA at $1.2069 now acts as support.

Derivatives confirm the move as volume exploded 129% while open interest jumped 14.23% to $2.80 billion, meaning fresh money is actively entering positions. 

Top traders on Binance hold long positions at a 2.85 ratio, while the overall long/short ratio sits near neutral at 1.03. If XRP continues higher, it could squeeze a large group of retail traders holding short positions.

South Korea’s Upbit Driving XRP Demand As ETF Inflows Hit $1.4B Cumulative

Upbit, South Korea’s largest exchange, now accounts for 31% of XRP wallet-flow dominance as of June 14, up sharply from 13% just one week earlier. 

Asian demand is accelerating precisely as XRP ETF products extend their inflow streak, with cumulative net investment reaching roughly $1.4 billion since launch and last week alone drawing $10.68 million in fresh inflows.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse added a fundamental catalyst Monday, revealing Ripple expects to hit a $1 billion annualized revenue run rate by year-end 2026, excluding any XRP holdings contribution. 

The statement positions Ripple as a fintech infrastructure company rather than one dependent on XRP price performance.

Daily Close Above $1.2440 Is The Key Trigger For Next Leg

A daily close above the 0.618 Fib at $1.2440 opens a path toward $1.2964, then $1.3633, and ultimately $1.5563 on the 1.618 extension. 

The 50 EMA at $1.2849 sits as the first meaningful resistance above current price. Losing the 20 EMA at $1.2069 fades the breakout and retests $1.1702 then $1.0527.

Image: Shutterstock

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