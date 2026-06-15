'Nobody Wants To Buy Bitcoin Right Now', Veteran Investor Admits—He's Still Bullish For The Future

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers President Jordi Visser says Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may be unpopular at the moment, though this will change AI progress accelerates.

“Nobody Wants To Buy Bitcoin Right Now“

Speaking in an interview with Anthony Pompliano on June 13, Visser explained Bitcoin is currently trading well below its 200-day average, so investors aren't comfortable buying it.

He compared Bitcoin to other investments that people avoid when they are weak, but later rush to buy when they become popular.

Visser's main idea is that Bitcoin and crypto are still important in a world full of AI, especially as fake content makes proof of authenticity more valuable.

According to Visser, blockchain will be essential for showing what is real, tracking ownership, and confirming attendance at events, with stablecoins, tokenization, and NFTs as pillars f real-world crypto utility.

His views come at a time when Bitcoin has reclaimed $66,000 after falling as low as $60,000 over the past two weeks.

Poor Sentiment Now, Long-Term Bullish

Visser noted Bitcoin’s current sentiment as poor but believes the long-term role becomes more important as AI makes digital scarcity, authenticity and ownership harder to verify.

For investors, his message is that the AI boom remains intact, but the potential winners could be in hardware, physical infrastructure and scarce inputs rather than only in software models.

In an interview last week, Visser voiced his perspective on Bitcoin's price fluctuations. He indicated that even if Bitcoin's value drops much below the $60,000 mark, it doesn't concern him.

He also dismissed the idea of Bitcoin being a "bubble" that's about to burst, stating, "None of that's true…I believe we're at a rotation point that's going to last for at least the next 3 to 6 months."

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