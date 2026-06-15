Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Surge Up To 13% Off The Back Of Iran Peace Deal

Bitcoin surged back above $66,000 on Monday, with the U.S.-Iran peace deal boosting risk appetite.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 123,438 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $613.55 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $85.9 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $4.95 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Jito, Zcash and Stellar.

Notable Developments

Trader Notes:

Trader KillaXBT highlights $67,400–$67,500 as Bitcoin's key resistance zone, with a successful breakout potentially opening the path toward $70,300.

He also noted that the upcoming FOMC meeting is unlikely to be a major catalyst, as the expected outcome is already largely priced into the market.

Crypto analyst Lennaert Snyder notes that Bitcoin has started the week strongly by breaking both the previous weekly and daily highs, increasing the likelihood that the $60,800 support level holds this week.

He sees $62,000 as the best risk-reward area for long positions, while $64,800 remains a key level to maintain the short-term uptrend. On the upside, the analyst is watching $66,000–$68,500 as a higher-timeframe resistance zone where they may look for short opportunities.

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