Binance Founder CZ Says Bitcoin 'Super Cycle' May Be Delayed, But 'Will Come'

‘Super Cycle Will Come’

CZ posted on X a clip from his recent interview with CoinDesk, where he was reminded about his January prediction that 2026 will be a super cycle for Bitcoin.

“I try to avoid prediction questions regardless,” the cryptocurrency billionaire said, adding that he had already given the caveat that he cannot “predict the future.”

That said, CZ acknowledged the ongoing downturn in the market, referring to it as a “cryptocurrency winter.”

“We’re not a supercycle now, but will crypto die? Absolutely not. Crypto continues to grow. So I think the cycle will come. I’m not sure when,” he said with a chuckle.

Bitcoin Advocates Aren’t Giving Up On BTC Just Yet

Fellow cryptocurrency entrepreneur and billionaire Brian Armstrong echoed this optimistic view. The Coinbase CEO said that he remains “bullish as ever” on Bitcoin, predicting that the cryptocurrency’s price will be “much higher” by 2030.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $65,737.46, up 2.15% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Koshiro K on Shutterstock.com