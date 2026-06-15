Editor’s Note: A typographical mistake in the headline has been corrected.

‘A key Part Of Our Economy’

Armstrong shared a clip on X from his recent appearance on the Moonshots with Peter Diamandis podcast, where he expressed strong optimism about Bitcoin’s future.

“I think Bitcoin is the new digital gold. I think it’s gonna be a key part of our economy going forward into the future. So, I am as bullish as ever,” the cryptocurrency billionaire said.

Armstrong Says Bitcoin Bottom Might Be In

Armstrong also posted a chart mapping Bitcoin’s historical 4-year cycles, highlighting alternating bull and bear phases from 2011 through 2025.

“We can kinda see the percentage of people who have made money versus not, and I know my instinct is we probably have bottomed at this point, maybe at $60,000,” he stated.

Coinbase’s top executive confirmed that he is long Bitcoin “as always” and expected the asset to go “much higher” by 2030.

Bitcoin Believers Optimistic

Armstrong has consistently championed Bitcoin even as it has delivered disappointing results lately. Earlier this month, he reiterated that Bitcoin is “going to do great and is as important as ever.”

Other high-profile Bitcoin bulls have also echoed the optimism. SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci said that he remains a "long-term believer" in Bitcoin and expects the cryptocurrency to adhere to its typical four-year cycle.

These predictions preceded a sharp uptick in Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market late Sunday, after President Donald Trump confirmed that the peace deal with Iran is “complete” and authorized the “toll-free opening” of the Strait of Hormuz.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $65,786.70, up 2.30% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Coinbase shares closed 0.41% lower at $159.78 on Friday. The COIN stock underperformed in short-, medium- and long-term horizons, paired with a very low Momentum score, according to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



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