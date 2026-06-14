Musk’s Firms Leading ‘Mag 8’ Bitcoin Leaderboard

Saylor hailed SpaceX's debut as ‘historic’ on X, noting that 25% of the “Mag 8” companies — the original “Mag 7” plus SpaceX — now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets.

The aerospace giant revealed in its IPO filing that it holds 18,712 BTC on hand as of March 31, recognized at a fair value of $1.29 billion. The total cost basis of these holdings was reported at $661 million, implying an average acquisition cost of approximately $35,324 per BTC.

Record-Shattering IPO

SpaceX’s IPO was a landmark event, raising $75 billion through the sale of 555.6 million primary shares.

The shares opened at $150, reflecting immediate institutional and retail demand well above the offering price of $135, marking the largest stock market debut in history.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $65,666.22, up 1.82% over the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

SpaceX shares were up 4.09% in Sunday’s overnight trading after closing 19.22% higher at $160.95 during Friday’s regular trading session.

The SpaceX stock exhibited a weaker price trend across short-, medium-, and long-term horizons, according to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Photo Courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO On Shutterstock.com