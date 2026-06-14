'We Smacked A 185 Bitcoin Target:' Canadian Teen Pleads Guilty In $13 Million Crypto Fraud Case

A Canadian teenager accused of stealing millions in cryptocurrency and financing a luxury lifestyle with the proceeds has pleaded guilty to money laundering charges in U.S.

What Happened

Trenton Johnston, a 20-year-old Canadian citizen, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Miami to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to prosecutors cited by The New York Times, Johnston participated in a cryptocurrency fraud operation over a two-year period.

Court filings allege Johnston impersonated representatives from Google and cryptocurrency companies to gain access to victims’ accounts before stealing their funds.

Authorities say the proceeds financed an extravagant lifestyle that included luxury vehicles, jewelry, nightclub spending and private jet travel.

The Alleged Scheme

Homeland Security investigators said Johnston entered the U.S. from Canada in October 2024 on a one-year visa and later overstayed his authorized stay.

Prosecutors allege he worked with a network of associates who helped conceal and launder stolen cryptocurrency.

Among them was Miami-based car dealer Brandon Tardibone, who prosecutors say assisted Johnston in converting stolen funds into luxury purchases, including a Lamborghini, two BMWs, jewelry and short-term rental properties.

Tardibone also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The $13 Million Bitcoin Theft

One of the most significant incidents detailed in court records involved a California resident who allegedly lost 185 Bitcoin, worth around $13 million at the time.

According to messages recovered by investigators, Johnston celebrated the theft with a co-conspirator on the encrypted messaging platform Signal.

"We actually smacked a 185 BTC target today," Johnston allegedly wrote. The messages were cited by prosecutors as evidence of his involvement in the fraud operation.

Crypto Related Losses Spike 20%

The case highlights the continued rise in cryptocurrency-related fraud and social engineering attacks.

Rather than exploiting blockchain technology itself, many scammers impersonate trusted companies, customer support representatives or service providers to trick victims into revealing account credentials or security information.

According to FBI data cited in the case, cryptocurrency-related losses exceeded $11 billion in 2025, up roughly 20% from the previous year.

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