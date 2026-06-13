A crypto trader known as Jawz posted Friday that he turned a presale allocation into $80 million, only to see his net worth evaporate to $500,000 after a streak of financial excess.

From $80 Million To $500,000: How It Happened Step By Step

Jawz got a presale allocation in OlympusDAO in 2021, staked everything, and watched the position compound daily to $80 million at peak.

Rather than taking profits, he started spending.

Private jets to Dubai, $40,000 weekends in Monaco, a garage of cars driven twice, and high-limit casino rooms in Vegas and Macau where he would lose $2 million in a night.

When OHM unwound, he did not sell. He doubled down, then leveraged at 5x, then 10x, trying to trade back to the peak.

Each liquidation triggered a larger position. $80 million became $20 million, then $4 million, then $500,000. “Revenge trading is just grief with a chart open,” he wrote.

His four lessons posted publicly:

Unrealized gains are not money

Getting in early is luck, not skill

Lifestyle inflation goes unnoticed until it is too late

Leverage does not get you back to even, it gets you to zero faster

The Same Pattern Is Visible In June 2026 Bitcoin And XRP Data

Between June 4 and 6, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dropped from $67,000 to $59,100 in 48 hours, triggering $3 billion in forced liquidations across crypto derivatives.

Of all Bitcoin positions closed on June 4 alone, 84.7% were longs. The single largest liquidation was a $59.67 million Bitcoin position on HTX, closed in one candle.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) ran the same pattern on June 5, breaking below $1.25 before hitting $1.10 as automated systems closed leveraged longs in waves across Binance, Bybit, and OKX.

Futures open interest on those exchanges still sits at $1.4 billion, meaning leverage has not fully cleared from the system.

Why This Matters Right Now

The behavioral fingerprint Jawz described, holding through losses, adding rather than exiting, and revenge trading back toward a prior peak, is the same pattern derivatives data shows playing out across Bitcoin and XRP positions this month.

The instruments are larger, leverage is more accessible, and the exits are faster than in 2021. The structure is identical.

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