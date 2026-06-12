Bitcoin At $63,000 While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Ground On Potential US-Iran Peace Deal

Bitcoin is holding $63,000 as optimism around a peace deal in the middle East fuels positive social sentiment.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 108,898 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $284.06 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $19.03 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $15.9 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Humanity, OFFICIAL TRUMP and Audiera.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Trader Byzantine General explained that Bitcoin is testing the $64,000-$65,000 resistance zone for a third time, signaling persistent bullish pressure and a growing likelihood of a breakout.

However, a large amount of passive sell liquidity on Binance remains overhead, meaning bulls still need to absorb significant supply before a sustained move higher can occur.

CryptosBatman noted Bitcoin is forming a classic inverse Head & Shoulders pattern beneath a descending resistance trendline, with the left shoulder, head and right shoulder now appearing complete. Buyers continue to defend higher lows, signaling improving bullish momentum.

Trader Jelle is watching Bitcoin's weekly close, as it is on track to confirm a bullish divergence on the weekly chart while holding a critical support zone.

If validated, the setup could signal weakening bearish momentum and strengthen the case for a broader recovery in the weeks ahead.

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