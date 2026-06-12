Ripple CEO Says JPMorgan Boss Jamie Dimon's CLARITY Act Criticism Was 'A Disservice' To Crypto Regulation

Dimon Trying To Protect

Speaking on Fox Business on June 11, Garlinghouse pushed back against Dimon’s recent criticism of the CLARITY Act, a bill designed to establish a regulatory framework for digital assets in the U.S.

Dimon had argued that certain provisions could weaken oversight and allow crypto firms to offer reward programs that compete with traditional banking products.

Garlinghouse rejected those claims.

He noted that a large portion of global crypto trading activity remains offshore, arguing that clear domestic regulations would improve consumer protections while attracting more activity back to the U.S.

"What Jamie Dimon did a disservice," Garlinghouse said. "Representing that this reduces compliance concerns or makes it easier to do bad things is just not true. It is either intentionally a misrepresentation or negligent."

The Ripple CEO argued that JPMorgan has a financial incentive to preserve the current system.

"If you look at JPMorgan, they generate billions of dollars from their payments business," Garlinghouse said. "Jamie Dimon is trying to protect and dig a deeper moat around a business that is extremely profitable for them."

Ripple Expands AI And Stablecoin Efforts

Beyond regulation, Garlinghouse highlighted Ripple’s efforts to prepare the XRP ecosystem for the rise of artificial intelligence.

The company recently launched an AI-focused toolkit designed to help developers build applications capable of making payments through the XRP Ledger.

Garlinghouse said AI agents will increasingly require payment infrastructure but cautioned that significant safeguards are still needed before consumers allow AI systems direct access to bank accounts or brokerage accounts.

"We want to make sure we’re future-ready and future-proof in how we think about the XRP Ledger," he said.

Garlinghouse pointed to stablecoins, treasury infrastructure and enterprise payments as Ripple’s largest growth opportunities. "We have a very strong balance sheet in dollars, stablecoins and XRP," he said.

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