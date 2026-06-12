'I Can't Solve Stupid!' Cardano Founder Hoskinson Plans To Abandon X For Discord: Is This Why ADA Up 14%?

Hoskinson Moving AMAs To Discord While Keeping X For Broadcasts Only

Hoskinson posted Friday that he is working with community member Phillip Pon to build a new Cardano Discord server, framing it as a move toward better-moderated discussions away from X’s noise.

He will continue broadcasting livestreams to his million X followers but will only take AMA questions from the new Cardano and Midnight Discord servers going forward.

“I will continue broadcasting live streams to X as I have a million followers here, but will only take AMA questions from the new Cardano and current Midnight discords,” Hoskinson posted.

He dismissed critics who interpreted his continued broadcasts as a full return to X. “For those people, I can’t solve stupid,” he wrote. “Real work is done elsewhere.”

The announcement follows Hoskinson’s hour-long video earlier this week arguing Cardano is the only blockchain that can solve the global trust crisis, and his TTYL post last week stepping back from social media during the ADA crash below $0.20.

ADA Up 14% In Six Days But Macro Structure Remains Broken

ADA trades at $0.1698 Friday, recovering from the $0.1487 June lows as a rising channel forms on the 4-hour chart.

The 4-hour SAR flipped below price at $0.1643, a short-term bullish signal, with the Supertrend at $0.1759 acting as the immediate overhead ceiling.

However the macro picture remains bearish with the full death cross in place and RSI at 28.91, oversold but not diverging yet.

Breaking above Supertrend at $0.1759 and holding targets $0.1800 then $0.2000 mean reversion. Losing SAR support at $0.1643 and the channel base reopens $0.1500 then $0.1400 immediately.

Derivatives Show Smart Money Long But Options Market Has Shut Down

Top traders on Binance are positioned long at a 2.38 ratio against the broader crowd sitting net short at 0.7476.

Open interest holds steady at $342 million, meaning traders have not abandoned positions despite the price crash.

However options volume crashed 92.94%, signaling near-zero institutional conviction in any directional move near-term.

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