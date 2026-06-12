XRP Sentiment Hits Lowest Level Since October 2025: What's Going On?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) sentiment has dropped to its lowest level since October 2025, with whale selling raising questions about whether the latest buy signal can produce a sustained rally.

XRP Sentiment Has “Fallen Off A Cliff“

Santiment data said that "XRP sentiment has quietly fallen off a cliff."

Data shows price weakness has contributed to the decline but so has growing fatigue over the lack of a major catalyst despite years of anticipation around Ripple’s legal clarity and institutional adoption narratives.

The analytics firm added that some of XRP's strongest rebounds have historically occurred when crowd interest was at its weakest.

Despite weak sentiment, Santiment pointed to continued progress beneath the surface. Development activity, XRP Ledger usage, tokenization initiatives and institutional products continue to advance even as retail enthusiasm fades.

Buy Signal Appears On XRP Chart

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said the TD Sequential indicator has printed a buy signal for XRP on the three-day chart.

However, he cautioned that the signal may point more toward temporary relief than the start of a sustained trend reversal.

On-chain activity suggests large holders are not yet positioning aggressively for a rally as large-scale whale activity on the XRP network has declined by 57.3%. Over the past week, large holders reportedly offloaded roughly 60 million XRP.

Martinez said a more attractive accumulation zone may sit near $0.90. That level aligns with a multi-year rising trendline that has acted as support for roughly eight years.

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