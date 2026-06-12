Michael Saylor Fires Back: 'I Never Said The Company Wouldn't Sell Its Bitcoin'

Saylor Says The Advice Was For Individuals, Not Companies

Saylor confronted the contradiction directly from the Prague stage.

He acknowledged telling individual investors never to sell their Bitcoin but said that advice was never directed at Strategy as a corporation.

“I said to you, never sell your Bitcoin. I never said that the company wouldn’t sell its Bitcoin,” Saylor said in a video shared on X.

“Anybody that’s been listening to our earnings calls or reading our disclosures or has half a brain knows for the last five years, we’ve been very clear that of course we sell the Bitcoin if we have to,” he added.

The sale itself barely registers against the size of the position. Strategy sold 32 Bitcoin for $2.5 million against a $62 billion Bitcoin reserve to fund preferred stock dividend obligations.

The company then bought back 1,550 Bitcoin at $65,332 per coin this week, increasing total holdings to 845,256 BTC and raising its USD reserve to $1 billion.

The Real Test Arrives June 30 When Preferred Dividends Come Due

Critics remain focused on what happens next rather than what already occurred. The next preferred dividend payment falls on June 30, and investors will watch closely whether Strategy funds it through new capital raises or reaches into its Bitcoin reserve again.

The preferred stock structure carries a permanent 11.5% annual coupon with no natural exit, creating a recurring cash obligation that grows with each new STRC issuance.

Saylor’s earlier absolutist posts, including urging followers to sell a kidney before parting with Bitcoin, sharpened the criticism once the filing appeared.

MSTR Holding Long-Term Trendline But Death Cross Still Active

MSTR closed up 4.16% to $120.15 Thursday and holds modest premarket gains Friday, sitting directly below long-term rising trendline from February’s lows.

However the death cross from October 2025 remains active with the 20-day SMA at $147.65, 50-day SMA at $154.77, and 200-day SMA at $197.34 all stacked bearishly overhead.

Key support sits at $118.50. MACD remains below its signal line with a negative histogram, meaning momentum is fading rather than rebuilding.

Reclaiming the 20-day SMA at $147.65 is the minimum requirement to shift the short-term trend.

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