Dogecoin Celebrates FIFA World Cup Kickoff With Shiba Inu Jerseys, Asks Fans To 'Drop Ur Flag'

Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) official X account marked the start of the FIFA World Cup on Thursday by posting images of Shiba Inu dogs in national team jerseys.

DOGE Goes Woof-A!

The image featured three adorable canines on a soccer field, sporting U.S., Japan, and England jerseys.

“Drop ur flag so we know which country got the most shibes,” the X handle urged as it attempted to map Dogecoin supporters worldwide.

Replies showed diverse flags from countries, including Brazil, Mexico and Canada, suggesting DOGE’s broad worldwide fanbase.

In fact, one user, MrGoldRobe.eth, declared support for Mexico by sharing an AI image of two Shiba Inu dogs wearing Mexico and South African jerseys, recreating the tournament's opening match.

Soccer Fervor Builds

The opening match kicked off at the Estadio Azteca stadium in Mexico City, with Mexico defeating South Africa 2-0.

The marquee tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19 across cities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The U.S. is scheduled to play two Group stage games in Los Angeles and one in Seattle, with the first game against Paraguay on Friday.

On Polymarket, Spain leads with 17% odds of victory, while France is close behind at 16%.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.08645, up 1.53% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: alfernec on Shutterstock.com