Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Dogecoin
June 12, 2026 5:20 AM 2 min read

Dogecoin Celebrates FIFA World Cup Kickoff With Shiba Inu Jerseys, Asks Fans To 'Drop Ur Flag'

Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) official X account marked the start of the FIFA World Cup on Thursday by posting images of Shiba Inu dogs in national team jerseys.

DOGE Goes Woof-A!

The image featured three adorable canines on a soccer field, sporting U.S., Japan, and England jerseys.

“Drop ur flag so we know which country got the most shibes,” the X handle urged as it attempted to map Dogecoin supporters worldwide.

Replies showed diverse flags from countries, including Brazil, Mexico and Canada, suggesting DOGE’s broad worldwide fanbase.

In fact, one user, MrGoldRobe.eth, declared support for Mexico by sharing an AI image of two Shiba Inu dogs wearing Mexico and South African jerseys,  recreating the tournament's opening match.

Soccer Fervor Builds

The opening match kicked off at the Estadio Azteca stadium in Mexico City, with Mexico defeating South Africa 2-0.

The marquee tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19 across cities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The U.S. is scheduled to play two Group stage games in Los Angeles and one in Seattle, with the first game against Paraguay on Friday.

On Polymarket, Spain leads with 17% odds of victory, while France is close behind at 16%.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.08645, up 1.53% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: alfernec on Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved