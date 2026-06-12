Solana Set To Welcome SpaceX

During an interview with CNBC, Liu said that the shares will be “globally” accessible via tokenization platforms, including Ondo Finance (CRYPTO: ONDO), xStocks and Sunrise.

Note that the platform is not currently available in the U.S.

xStocks also announced that the cryptocurrency derivative of SpaceX will be available for trading on the Solana-based decentralized exchange, Trojan Trading.

xStocks are tokenized equities providing price exposure, but not direct ownership. Like Ondo Finance, they are not available in the U.S.

Similarly, Backpack Securities teased the launch of SPCX, a tokenized version of SpaceX equity, on the Solana-based decentralized finance platform, Sunrise.

SpaceX For Crypto Crowd

Competition is intensifying to make SpaceX's IPO available to cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Last week, cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced a similar tokenized offering.

The anticipation builds as SpaceX prepares to launch its highly anticipated initial public offering on Friday. The space giant is reportedly aiming to raise $75 billion and value the company at roughly $1.77 trillion.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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