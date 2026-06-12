Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Elon Musk owns Tesla, SpaceX, X (formerly Twitter), Neuralink, xAI and The Boring Company. New York, US - 07 May 2025
June 12, 2026 3:53 AM 3 min read

Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Coming To Solana Via Tokenized Shares, Says Foundation President

Solana Set To Welcome SpaceX

During an interview with CNBC, Liu said that the shares will be “globally” accessible via tokenization platforms, including Ondo Finance (CRYPTO: ONDO), xStocks and Sunrise.

Note that the platform is not currently available in the U.S.

xStocks also announced that the cryptocurrency derivative of SpaceX will be available for trading on the Solana-based decentralized exchange, Trojan Trading.

xStocks are tokenized equities providing price exposure, but not direct ownership. Like Ondo Finance, they are not available in the U.S.

Similarly, Backpack Securities teased the launch of SPCX, a tokenized version of SpaceX equity, on the Solana-based decentralized finance platform, Sunrise.

SpaceX For Crypto Crowd

Competition is intensifying to make SpaceX's IPO available to cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Last week, cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced a similar tokenized offering.

The anticipation builds as SpaceX prepares to launch its highly anticipated initial public offering on Friday. The space giant is reportedly aiming to raise $75 billion and value the company at roughly $1.77 trillion.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved